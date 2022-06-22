Keith Lee still isn’t buying Swerve Strickland’s BS

All is not well in the tag team partnership between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. That much was clear when they competed as a duo on this week’s episode of Elevation.

There has been no basking in glory together since Swerve swerved Lee to eliminate him in the Casino Battle Royale two weeks ago. Swerve snickered at his own sneakiness, while Lee seethed with anger.

.....



I curious as to the thoughts on this. As stated previously, I am aware it was every man for himself.



However, I had an opportunity to do the same. Instead, I got rid of Nese and saved him. And his face...looks calculated to me. pic.twitter.com/O08nu4KMpG — Mistaken Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 18, 2022

Swerve tried to explain that it was all fair in a singles competition trying to achieve singles glory. Lee wasn’t biting that line.

Lee was convinced to accept a tag team booking with Swerve by his side for Elevation, however, it was obvious that Lee still wasn’t buying Swerve’s bullshit. Lee left Swerve hanging during their entrance.

The dissension between @swerveconfident & #Limitless @RealKeithLee hasn't stopped either of them from trying to climb those tag team rankings here at #AEW. Tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, #SwerveInOurGlory looks to add another W to their record! ▶️ https://t.co/xftlhFkIb4 pic.twitter.com/CxGg3Zamy7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2022

When the time came to finish Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett, Lee purposely ignored Swerve to pass on their teamwork finisher. Instead, Lee hit a solo powerbomb for victory.

A very clear message sent to @swerveconfident by tag partner @RealKeithLee in the closing moments of this tag match here on #AEWDarkElevation as #SwerveInOurGlory pick up another victory, but things are looking far from cohesive between these two! ▶️ https://t.co/xftlhFCjzE pic.twitter.com/IB3JgSehqA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2022

Swerve did some fast talking to convince Lee into a fist-pound of camaraderie, but then Lee shoulder bumped Swerve on the way out to exit by himself. Swerve was left alone with a mischievous smile.

Seeing that shiny-toothed grin reminded me of Tuco from the The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Both Swerve and Tuco are quick to recognize a beneficial situation and even quicker to betray their partner for personal gain. Swerve has a point comparing Lee and himself to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Those basketball superstars were not the best of friends, and yet they managed to coexist to win three NBA championships. The question will be if Lee’s good nature can tolerate Swerve long enough to win gold before they combust.

If Lee is Good and Swerve is Ugly, then Team Taz must be as Bad as Angel Eyes. Much like Blondie and Tuco, the desire to take out Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs could be a unifying goal causing Lee and Swerve to thrive as a tag team. That is until Swerve stabs Lee in the back again.

How do you see the partnership between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland playing out?