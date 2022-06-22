AEW Rewind: Excalibur excellent hype job for Will Ospreay, Hangman Page apologizes to Dark Order, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Will Ospreay & Aussie Open versus Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice, Malakai Black versus Penta Oscuro in the All-Atlantic Championship qualifier, and the Forbidden Door PPV concept.

A common criticism of the build toward the Forbidden Door PPV is that AEW has dropped the ball in getting over the star power magnitude of the incoming NJPW wrestlers. Excalibur rectified that in one regard with an excellent hype job for Ospreay.

Excalibur: When Kenny Omega left New Japan Pro Wrestling to join AEW, he essentially passed the torch to two men, Jay White and Will Ospreay. He said, “You represent the rest of the world in New Japan Pro Wrestling.” The Will Ospreay that we see before us today is a man that feels like he has enemies at all sides, that he has this United Empire and no one else. And he approaches every match as if it’s not just a wrestling match but a point to prove that he is the best in the world. And to have a win on Dynamite, even in a trios tag team match, that kind of momentum can be huge for Will Ospreay. Even at a young age, Will Ospreay was a tremendous athlete. He only had to see a thing one time, and then he was able to master that technique. The thing about Ospreay is he knows how gifted he is. He knows what an advantage he has over most opponents. And I think that’s what makes him dangerous. Will Ospreay has a massive chip on his shoulder. And arriving here in AEW tooting his own horn saying that he is the top of the top, the best of the best in pro wrestling, come in here and lose his first match? That has got to eat away at Will Ospreay. I think that’s even more motivation, not only for him but for Aussie Open as well in this trios tag team match. It’s to prove not only that you’re the best in tag team action, but then to go on to Forbidden Door and prove that one-on-one you’re unstoppable.

That information from Excalibur perfectly sets up why Ospreay is a big deal. This is the kind of background analysis I’m hoping AEW will feature on the countdown show to Forbidden Door.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Keith Lee still doesn’t trust Swerve Strickland, and it showed in their tag team victory. Andrade defeated Frankie Kazarian with a hammerlock DDT in a quality bout worth watching. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez continued working as a tag team to pick up two wins this week. Even though there is tension trying to one-up each other, they both share respect. However, Deeb warned that she is a lone wolf. Martinez reminded Deeb not to mess with the OG Badass. This seems like feud brewing toward a future ROH Women’s World Championship match.

On behalf of Tony Nese, Mark Sterling called out Wheeler Yuta for a shot at the ROH Pure Championship.

Yuta accepted Nese’s challenge. The ROH Pure Championship bout goes down next week on Dark.

Ruby Soho was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). City ran circles around Soho. She was too confused or offended to answer most of the questions.

Being the Elite

“2X” - Being The Elite, Ep. 311 featured:

John Silver officiated the BTE Championship #1 contender contest between Daddy Magic and Trent. The game was a hat toss onto a luggage handle. After several attempts, Trent landed the hat. Daddy Magic had a chance to tie. He landed the hat as well, but it fell off at 2.89 seconds. That was short of the 3 seconds needed to qualify.

Young Bucks travel montage. Matt Jackson needed a pump in the gym on the morning of Dynamite. He had butterflies in his stomach awaiting the ladder match. Next was a travel montage to the venue.

Ray Rosas had blueprint plans to help Peter Avalon attract Leva Bates. Avalon revealed that he married Bates in Las Vegas. Rosas was elated that his duty as wingman was a success.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver tried to teach Chuck Taylor how to be a pervert. 10 popped his top to flash muscle pecs. They wanted Chuck to touch 10’s breast meat. Chuck was soft about it, so they smashed him close to motorboat 10’s cleavage.

The Bucks were nervous but eager to become two-time AEW tag champs. Cut to after the match, and they were happy at winning. Cue slow-motion posing with the belts. In the locker room, Nick Jackson pulled out table chunks from Matt’s hair. Back at the hotel, Matt relaxed in a hot bath to soak his sore body. He learned to appreciate the rare moments. As the Bucks get closer to the end than the beginning, there won’t be many left. Matt was proud of the ladder match.

The Dark Order were confused by so many new faces crossing through the Forbidden Door. They want to close it. Hangman Page walked by to apologize for losing sight of their support. He was wrapped up in the pressure of being champion. The Dark Order just wanted him to be happy. Even though Hangman won the world title, Evil Uno didn’t think Hangman was truly happy inside. Any hard feelings were squashed. Hangman handed them a map to the Forbidden Door.

In terms of importance for AEW TV, the last scene with Hangman and the Dark Order is worth watching. It sheds light on why they are in good spirits with each other again.

We’ll close with the Ricky Starks action figure. The main reason I added this is the photo of Starks’ signature pose in miniature form.

