AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 22, 2022): Forbidden Door go home

This week’s show comes our way from the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee. Bryan Danielson appears for the first time since Double or Nothing to address his status for Forbidden Door this weekend and Blackpool Combat Club’s upcoming Blood & Guts match with Jericho Appreciation Society! His stablemate Jon Moxley teams with his interim AEW World title rival Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on Chris Jericho & Lance Archer, Malakai Black & Penta Oscura will wrestle for the final spot in Sunday’s All-Atlantic title 4way, Orange Cassidy returns to the ring to team with Roppongi Vice against Will Ospreay & Aussie Open... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 22