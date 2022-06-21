Since Adam Cole arrived in AEW, there’s been a lot of talk about he’s size.

He’s the same height and weight he’s been throughout main event runs in Ring of Honor, PWG, and NXT. But because the spotlight is a little brighter on Dynamite, and because the AEW/WWE war makes everything something to fight over, Tony Khan using Cole atop his cards has generated a whole lot of hot takes over the past six months.

The latest and most prominent came from Booker T. On his The Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer discussed Cole being banged up coming out of Double or Nothing (reportedly dealing with a labrum injury, among other things) and said:

“If Adam Cole has to have surgery and he’s down for six, nine months and he, you know, lose any more muscle, it’s going to be hard on this brother. You know what I’m saying? Right now, he’s about a buck 60. “… We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean? That’s his problem, he’s light, bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid. That’s probably one of the reasons why he’s going out there, getting hurt because it can’t be the schedule at AEW.”

That’s prompted a lot of pushback on social media. Book’s not always named, but he’s also hardly the only person talking about Cole’s cruiserweight frame.

Body shaming is the absolute shits. Wtf is happening right now? Totally thought we were moving past talking about ppl like this. While the focus is normally on women, I’ve had many men talk to me about body dysmorphia. Piss up a rope. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 20, 2022

Coming from a guy who always thought being a body guy was the most important thing in wrestling, trust me when I tell you this, if people connect with you on a personal and emotional level, what you look like doesn’t mean shit. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 20, 2022

The latest indirect refutation came from my guy Hangman Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has an extra incentive to not name names, as he wouldn’t want to be seen supporting his ongoing nemesis from The Undisputed Elite. Or Hangman might just be talking about the entire cottage industry of podcasts where wrestling veterans are asked their opinions on today’s product by guys with beards.

Either way, this is a good tweet.

i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 21, 2022

And Page knew it would get aggregated and blogged about, too. So he was sure to throw in a kicker...

dynamite tomorrow at 8 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 21, 2022

That’s good Cowboy Shit.