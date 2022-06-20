 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 68

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 20, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Rebel vs. Anna Jay
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Matt Sydal vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
  • Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
  • Miranda Gordy vs. Ruby Soho
  • Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn vs. Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez
  • Swerve in our Glory vs. Davey Vega & Mat Fichett
  • Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

Enjoy the show!

