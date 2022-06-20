Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 68

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 20, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Rebel vs. Anna Jay
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrade El Idolo
- Matt Sydal vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
- Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Miranda Gordy vs. Ruby Soho
- Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn vs. Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez
- Swerve in our Glory vs. Davey Vega & Mat Fichett
- Tony Nese vs. Warhorse
Enjoy the show!
