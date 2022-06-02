MJF’s pipe bomb is best for business

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 1) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 969,000 viewers for a 0.40 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 2nd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience increased from last week’s 929,000 viewers, and the demo rating was up big from last week’s 0.35. An NHL playoff game was the only thing that beat AEW Dynamite on cable last night.

This was the fallout episode of Dynamite following Double or Nothing. CM Punk is the new AEW world champion and a Blood and Guts match was booked, but the main thing everyone is talking about coming out of Dynamite is MJF’s pipe bomb promo where he shit all over Tony Khan, the fans, and the boys in the back.

I highly doubt the endgame here is an exploding barbed wire death match between MJF and Khan, so it looks to me like AEW has something long-term planned between MJF and CM Punk. Is MJF’s pipe bomb the start of an angle with the kind of long-term legs to it that can keep AEW ratings up through the end of the year when they’ll be negotiating a new television contract? Perhaps it’s pointless to even speculate about it this early on. At the very least, the angle was a ratings success on night one.

Here's a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

