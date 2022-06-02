MJF is gone from the AEW roster

The most talked about segment on last night’s (June 1) Dynamite involved MJF blurring the lines of reality and kayfabe by angrily airing his grievances about Tony Khan not paying him enough money. The segment ended with MJF calling Khan a “fucking mark” and demanding to be fired before his mic was cut off.

This followed weeks of rumors indicating the relationship between MJF and Khan has been legitimately fractured over a contract dispute. Last night’s promo from MJF made it clear the whole thing has been turned into a work at this point, if it was ever a shoot to begin with.

AEW did their part to make it seem like his profanity-laden tirade wasn’t planned by keeping clips from MJF’s promo off their Twitter and YouTube. The commentary team no sold the whole thing and moved on with the show like nothing happened.

AEW has doubled down on the angle by now removing MJF from the official roster page on their web site today.

And good luck trying to find MJF’s merch on ShopAEW, because it looks like he was erased from there too.

Wardlow was temporarily removed from the AEW roster not that long ago, so AEW has used this trick before. But there isn’t an obvious short-term match this angle is building towards to reset things. AEW appears to be playing the long game here.

What do you think will be the next chapter in the MJF/AEW drama, Cagesiders?