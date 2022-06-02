Some wrestling fans had high hopes for ROH’s return to television following Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company and subsequent HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS. But aside from revealing a not-so-great potential new logo for the company, there hasn’t been much news regarding the future of Ring of Honor. There have been reports of specific wrestlers like Colt Cabana being earmarked for the ROH brand, but it’s hard to know what that means if there is no television deal in place. Khan pretty much admitted during last week’s media call that there is no update on the situation.

However, a new report from Fightful indicates that ROH will at least be returning to pay-per-view (PPV) in July. AEW talent were apparently told that Death Before Dishonor will take place on the weekend of July 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

ROH has run one PPV so far since the news of Khan’s purchase of the company earlier this year. Supercard of Honor took place on the weekend of WrestleMania 38, and that’s where we learned that Samoa Joe signed with AEW. He has since won the ROH television title. FTR and Mercedes Martinez are other AEW wrestlers who also currently hold ROH gold.

