Report: Top AEW star listed as Okada’s opponent at Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It looks like hometown hero CM Punk will defend the AEW world heavyweight championship in the main event against NJPW’s ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The IWGP world heavyweight title will also likely be defended on that night. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer has seen a listing of who the challenger will be:

“I had seen a lineup, which was interesting because it was Punk and Tanahashi for the AEW title. And the other match was [Kazuchika] Okada and Adam Page, which actually could be a hell of a match, for the IWGP title.” “I don’t know if that will happen, change, or whatever. And then the rest of the show is probably a lot of tag matches between factions on each side.”

Hangman Page just lost the AEW world title to Punk this past weekend at Double or Nothing and is set to battle NJPW’s David Finlay next week on Dynamite. Okada beat Page in the 2018 G1 Climax, and a rematch here could touch on the story of how Page has grown as a wrestler since then. However, Okada still has to defend the IWGP title against Jay White at NJPW Dominion on June 12 before a match with Page at Forbidden Door can become official.

Are two big title fights and a bunch of tag team matches enough to pique your interest for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s joint pay-per-view event on June 26, or do you need more? Let us know how you feel in the comments below, Cagesiders.