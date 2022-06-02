Wardlow earned a measure of professional freedom on Sunday night at Double or Nothing. If you were worried the drama surrounding his former boss would diminish AEW fans enthusiasm for Mr. Mayhem, your concerns were at least somewhat diminished by the enthusiastic reception he got in Los Angeles on the June 1 Dynamite.
After being placed first in AEW’s Rankings earlier in the day, interest increased in how he’d follow-up his years long and very popular program with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The answer was a little surprising, but not out of the blue. Smart Mark Sterling’s had beef with Wardlow since he was powerbombed through a table at a contract signing during the MJF feud. He released a commercial online for his class action on behalf of the American Arena Security Professionals.
Pretty sure he’s gonna end up eating some legal documents himself and taking a few more powerbombs before this is done, too.
.@MarkSterlingEsq will see @RealWardlow in COURT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6u48SuRqTO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Is a quick comedy angle the right next move for the War Dog? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- The New AEW World Champion Kicks Off The Summer of Punk
- NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi Kicks Down the Forbidden Door & Challenges the Champ
- The Undisputed Elite Prove Why They Belong in the AEW Tag Team Title Picture
THE REDEEMER IS BACK #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/hJyqgwlR7P— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022
Here's what he had to say ⬇️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RpUvHRKmUz— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022
.@ToBeMiro is VICTORIOUS in his much-anticipated return to #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ogeBqSZVSL— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
The Insanity that was Anarchy in The Arena at #AEWDoN!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LbVmohURz5
The #JerichoAppreciationSociety are here at #AEWDynamite to celebrate their victory at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/AcI66ZQE3A— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
"What kind of man burns another man?!?!" - @IAmJericho. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SA2mmP85Xm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
.@Madking1981 is enraged after the events of Anarchy In The Arena! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/t4YPAv95a5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/73fHcxVk0t— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
.@sonjaydutterson @hellosatnam & @TheLethalJay wreaking havoc once again attacking the arm of #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/U2sqLhyIqV
An iconic jacket for @swerveconfident made by Famous Fashion Designer #JeffHamilton presented at the iconic @thekiaforum!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/afvNsuQ1XA
.@AthenaPalmer_FG gets her warm welcome to #AEW interrupted by TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, the Baddies and new publicist #StokelyHathaway! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NHjwDxCGv7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
This Friday on #AEWRampage @ScorpioSky will defend the TNT Championship against @lucha_angel1 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4J6c4TlPe3— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022
Destination Unknown by @realrubysoho to get the win tonight! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xw1fcnQtwi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
We are over TV time and we are sticking with the action as chaos erupts in in the ring! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/kbMTXcL7lm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Who is ready for this?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JI0Hf9nTGL— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...