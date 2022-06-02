 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Before Wardlow gets a title shot, he’ll have to beat a lawsuit

By Sean Rueter
Wardlow earned a measure of professional freedom on Sunday night at Double or Nothing. If you were worried the drama surrounding his former boss would diminish AEW fans enthusiasm for Mr. Mayhem, your concerns were at least somewhat diminished by the enthusiastic reception he got in Los Angeles on the June 1 Dynamite.

After being placed first in AEW’s Rankings earlier in the day, interest increased in how he’d follow-up his years long and very popular program with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The answer was a little surprising, but not out of the blue. Smart Mark Sterling’s had beef with Wardlow since he was powerbombed through a table at a contract signing during the MJF feud. He released a commercial online for his class action on behalf of the American Arena Security Professionals.

Pretty sure he’s gonna end up eating some legal documents himself and taking a few more powerbombs before this is done, too.

Is a quick comedy angle the right next move for the War Dog? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

