Can they coexist, AEW Style

A while back, CM Punk joked about WWE’s tendency to book two feuding wrestlers as partners in a tag match. There are different ways to get there, but the general idea is always the same: will the rivals be able to set aside their differences long enough to handle some common foes, aka CAN THEY COEXIST?!?!

Now, Punk’s new boss is going to use the same trope he mocked on the Forbidden Door go home edition of Dynamite next Wednesday (June 22).

With Tony Khan’s reigning World champ on the shelf with injury, Jon Moxley and New Japan’s Hiroshi Tanahashi will battle for an interim AEW World title on June 26 in Chicago. A face-off between the two men last week was interrupted by Chris Jericho and his new allies in NJPW’s Suzuki-Gun stable. That was a way to announce a trios match involving Jericho & Minoru Suzuki for the co-promoted PPV. It will also give TK & New Japan head booker Gedo a chance to build Forbidden Door’s main event.

Can Mox & Tanahashi coexist against Jericho & Suzuki-Gun’s Lance Archer?!?!?

The idea itself isn’t bad, of course. It’s its overuse that fans (and Punk) have made fun of WWE for. We’ll see what AEW’s spin on it is when this question will be answered as part of the following card (so far) for next week’s Dynamite:

• Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Chris Jericho • Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice • Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black in the final AEW All-Atlantic championship qualifier

Sound like it will make you want to open the Forbidden Door?