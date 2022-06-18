‘Winner Takes All’ title match added to Forbidden Door

Forbidden Door is coming up on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Time is running out for AEW and NJPW to finalize the card for their first ever joint pay-per-view event. To that end, a “Winner Takes All” tag team title match has been added to the card. It will be FTR (ROH world tag champs) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (IWGP heavyweight tag champs) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero). The team that wins the match will win both the ROH tag titles and the IWGP tag titles.

Here’s the updated lineup for Forbidden Door:

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States championship

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title

FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH tag titles & IWGP tag titles

PAC vs. Miro vs. next Wednesday’s Malakai Black/Penta Oscura vs. an NJPW qualifier for the All-Atlantic title

Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara

Jay White (c) vs. ??? for the IWGP World Heavyweight title

