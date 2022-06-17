Sting is back!

Sting was written off AEW television with an injury on the May 18 episode of Dynamite. That episode went off the air right after the Undisputed Elite pillmanized Sting’s ankle.

Speculation spread that the angle may have been cover for a real injury after Sting wasn’t cleared to travel to Las Vegas for Double or Nothing weekend. As a result, he missed out on the Fan Fest Meet & Greets that he was originally scheduled to attend.

Since then, his friend Darby Allin has been seeking revenge on Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. In fact, Darby vowed to break Fish’s leg during tonight’s (June 17) episode of Rampage.

They wrestled in the main event, where Darby won the match with the Last Supper. However, the action was far from over.

Kyle O’Reilly came down to the ring with a chair for a two-on-one beatdown on Allin. But the lights suddenly went out, and the stage was set for Sting’s return:

Sting delivered a baseball bat to Kyle’s balls. Darby then tried to follow through on his word by pillmanizing Bobby Fish via the Coffin Drop. The babyfaces got their revenge; O’Reilly and Fish were writhing in pain as Rampage went off the air.

Are you excited to see Sting back in AEW, Cagesiders?

Check out the Rampage results right here.