Matt Hardy says Jeff is ‘just so remorseful, so embarrassed’ after latest DUI arrest

Earlier this week, Matt Hardy briefly commented on his brother Jeff’s Monday morning (June 13) DUI arrest. But he went much more in-depth with Jon Alba on this week’s edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

The episode was subtitled “Addiction and Mental Health”, and both hosts spoke about their experiences with those issues. Matt said his brother’s latest setback was his own responsibility and the result of poor judgement, but he also sought to place Jeff’s struggles in context.

“A lot of people know our history and I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so, so young. I know that was always an issue that he carried with him deeply... “After speaking to Jeff the last couple of days, he is just so remorseful, so embarrassed. He, like, hates himself and I think that’s part of it too. He has to know, obviously, what he did was atrocious and terrible, terrible decision-making but then also he has to know that people love him. It’s very important and... at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual. You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you’re not going to go awry or go in a bad direction whether it’s because of mental issues or because of addiction issues.”

Matt said his “heart sunk” when he learned of his brother’s arrest. He’s heading to Tijuana to work the AAA show The Hardys had booked for this weekend (Matt’s new partner for his match Saturday night at Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 against Dragon Lee & Dralistico has yet to be announced).

As for his brother?

“Jeff right now is focused on life which is much bigger than pro-wrestling.”