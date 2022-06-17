Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s Road Rager card features Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin, Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title, Max Caster & Gunn Clubb vs. Bear Country & Leon Ruffin, we’ll hear from Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 17