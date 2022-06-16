The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 15) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 761,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These are the lowest numbers of the year for AEW Dynamite in these metrics in 2022.

Dynamite’s overall audience plunged down from last week’s 939,000 viewers, and the demo rating was significantly down from last week’s 0.34. Even with those major declines, AEW only dropped down to second place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The NBA Finals weren’t a factor for AEW’s viewership and ratings this time, but the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals were broadcast on the ABC network. The second place finish on cable is a positive, but AEW is currently in the business of selling the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 26. Landing their smallest audience on Wednesday night in 2022 means they have some work to do to get more fans excited about buying that show.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

