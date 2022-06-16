AEW Rampage spoilers for June 17: Moxley, Cargill, Darby, Ruffin, more!

AEW rolled into Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 17) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Jon Moxley beat Dante Martin in a singles match that lasted 12+ minutes.

Max Caster & the Gunn Club defeated Bear Country & Leon Ruffin in a quick match.

Jade Cargill retained the TBS championship with a win over Willow Nightingale. Kiera Hogan attacked Nightingale after the match. Athena took out Hogan but was beat down by Cargill. Kris Statlander made the save, punching Stokely Hathaway on her way to the ring.

Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Kyle O’Reilly came out afterwards but he was neutralized by the surprise return of Sting.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?