For Christian Cage superfans, the June 15 Dynamite was a big one. The former NWA, Impact and WWE World champion turned on Jungle Boy, which means a bigger role in their story than "disapproving mentor" — and more time actually wrestling.

It's also a return one of his most natural character states (arrogant doofus being another, which can be combined with heel to spectacular effect). And Captain Charisma wasn’t done when the TBS broadcast ended either, telling Jack Perry’s family their piece of shit son would be spending his 25th birthday eating cake through a straw...

The aftermath of Chritian's turn shown on Fite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cKfmeIeI3q — Adam ~ JAY 1 CLIMAX ~ (@DrgnMstrAdam) June 16, 2022

Jungle Jack did a stretcher job after this, which caused some on social media to worry. Anything’s possible, but I’d guess he’s alright. This was a story beat that demanded an extended sell.

It’ll be interesting to see what role Luchasaurus plays in this. He was deliberately left out of the post-match drama, with Christian even standing guard over the big man as new Tag champ The Young Bucks made their exit. Cage has often worked with some muscle standing behind him. A problem solver, if you will...

Let us know how excited you are for the Jungle Boy/Christian Cage feud, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW’s outdone themselves by releasing zero YouTube videos as of this writing. But we’ve compiled the key Twitter clips below.

A man of his word, @ortiz_powerful takes matters into his own hands and chops his hair off! #BloodAndGuts is just weeks away now! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bFyhLqVsrm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

All plaintiffs have been eliminated; the case is dismissed and your winner is @RealWardlow! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/HxbFPWI2C0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the #AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time @JonMoxley & @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face NEXT! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/53UV175w8D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, #ToniStorm takes care of business going one-on-one with @RealBrittBaker later tonight!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on TBS! pic.twitter.com/10q7QUuDB2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill issues an open challenge for the Title & @willowwrestles happily steps up to the plate this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8L72U59wij — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ, is here at #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork, and #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV on Sunday June 26, is just around the corner! pic.twitter.com/eeaUlr8YdD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

