For Christian Cage superfans, the June 15 Dynamite was a big one. The former NWA, Impact and WWE World champion turned on Jungle Boy, which means a bigger role in their story than "disapproving mentor" — and more time actually wrestling.

It's also a return one of his most natural character states (arrogant doofus being another, which can be combined with heel to spectacular effect). And Captain Charisma wasn’t done when the TBS broadcast ended either, telling Jack Perry’s family their piece of shit son would be spending his 25th birthday eating cake through a straw...

Jungle Jack did a stretcher job after this, which caused some on social media to worry. Anything’s possible, but I’d guess he’s alright. This was a story beat that demanded an extended sell.

It’ll be interesting to see what role Luchasaurus plays in this. He was deliberately left out of the post-match drama, with Christian even standing guard over the big man as new Tag champ The Young Bucks made their exit. Cage has often worked with some muscle standing behind him. A problem solver, if you will...

Let us know how excited you are for the Jungle Boy/Christian Cage feud, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW’s outdone themselves by releasing zero YouTube videos as of this writing. But we’ve compiled the key Twitter clips below.

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

