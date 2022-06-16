For Christian Cage superfans, the June 15 Dynamite was a big one. The former NWA, Impact and WWE World champion turned on Jungle Boy, which means a bigger role in their story than "disapproving mentor" — and more time actually wrestling.
It's also a return one of his most natural character states (arrogant doofus being another, which can be combined with heel to spectacular effect). And Captain Charisma wasn’t done when the TBS broadcast ended either, telling Jack Perry’s family their piece of shit son would be spending his 25th birthday eating cake through a straw...
The aftermath of Chritian's turn shown on Fite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cKfmeIeI3q— Adam ~ JAY 1 CLIMAX ~ (@DrgnMstrAdam) June 16, 2022
Jungle Jack did a stretcher job after this, which caused some on social media to worry. Anything’s possible, but I’d guess he’s alright. This was a story beat that demanded an extended sell.
It’ll be interesting to see what role Luchasaurus plays in this. He was deliberately left out of the post-match drama, with Christian even standing guard over the big man as new Tag champ The Young Bucks made their exit. Cage has often worked with some muscle standing behind him. A problem solver, if you will...
Let us know how excited you are for the Jungle Boy/Christian Cage feud, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW’s outdone themselves by releasing zero YouTube videos as of this writing. But we’ve compiled the key Twitter clips below.
.@FuegoDelSol with the assist, taking out @ortiz_powerful with the bat, and @IAmJericho gets to keep his locks! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nMYzAPtQIk— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
It's @sammyguevara underneath the mask and it looks like he's reunited with @IAmJericho and @RealJakeHager! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xqsIqApcVo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
A man of his word, @ortiz_powerful takes matters into his own hands and chops his hair off! #BloodAndGuts is just weeks away now! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bFyhLqVsrm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
All plaintiffs have been eliminated; the case is dismissed and your winner is @RealWardlow! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/HxbFPWI2C0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
#DanLambert's orders to @UFC legends #MattHughes and @TWoodley have seemingly worked against him, and @MarkSterlingEsq suffers the consequences at the hands of @RealWardlow! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0xZIJsVwGC— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
And @WillOspreay gets the victory after an incredible battle with @DaxFTR! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Kco8zLmxvm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Look who's back! It's #FreshlySqueezed @orangecassidy! #ForbiddenDoor can't come soon enough! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/DGRMoobvUB— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the #AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time @JonMoxley & @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face NEXT! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/53UV175w8D— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
"I've been chasing you for a long time" @JonMoxley finally gets to stand face-to-face with the man they call #TheAce @tanahashi1_100! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/lidkEb3SlA— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@JonMoxley delivers @tanahashi1_100 a serious message! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/cRiN7isFLs— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@IAmJericho decides now is an appropriate time to introduce the new members of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety, @sammyguevara, @tayconti_, @lancehoyt and @ElDesperado5, and makes a challenge for #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vkWBVyUBy2— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
After @KORcombat's vicious act injuring @Sting, @DarbyAllin has plans for #reDragon's @theBobbyFish this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CptDiVUN7p
Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, #ToniStorm takes care of business going one-on-one with @RealBrittBaker later tonight!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on TBS! pic.twitter.com/10q7QUuDB2
Game Over for @OfficialEGO and @ToBeMiro advances to join @BASTARDPAC at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NSUWT28We0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the #AEW Interim World Championship against @tanahashi1_100, @JonMoxley takes on "inhuman" @lucha_angel1 this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage: #RoadRager at 10/9c on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uFtGt1Zc7y
.@jmehytr and @RebelTanea are trying to distract the ref, but #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 isn't about to let that happen tonight! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/nNtBjQAkQ6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
#ToniStorm counters the LockJaw and lands the Storm Zero for the win! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/cd9GNWnKJ0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill issues an open challenge for the Title & @willowwrestles happily steps up to the plate this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8L72U59wij
Former #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage shares his thoughts ahead of #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV Sunday June 26, but @adamcolepro and @JayWhiteNZ have some thoughts of their own! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbZ3gpvk5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ, is here at #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork, and #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV on Sunday June 26, is just around the corner! pic.twitter.com/eeaUlr8YdD— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
#AndNew!!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
The first 2-time #AEW World Tag Team Champions, the @youngbucks!!! What an insane night of action it's been here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Dzye2ooay7
Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...