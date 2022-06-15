More matches & the IWGP World title added to Forbidden Door

With less than two weeks to go until their Forbidden Door PPV in Chicago, AEW and New Japan needed to get busy with the bookmaking. Coming into the June 15 Dynamite, only two matches were booked of United Center.

Miro beat Ethan Page to qualify for one of them, and an angle promoting the other gave us a trios match. Then during the main event, the announcers informed us that two others which had been set-up earlier in the show were now official.

After Will Ospreay outlasted Dax Harwood in a banger of a match, the Aerial Assassin found himself in a staredown with none other than Orange Cassidy. It came about when Ospreay’s United Empire crew hit the ring, and Dax’s tag partner Cash Wheeler & new pals Roppongi Vice arrived to even the odds. That brought out Orange Cassidy, who’s been injured since Revolution back in early March. Freshly Squeezed was healthy enough to stand up to the newly crowned IWGP United States champ, and at Forbidden Door he’ll get a shot at that belt.

We’ll also get an AEW Women’s title clash between Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm, and a segment with Hangman Page & Adam Cole confirmed the IWGP World Heavyweight championship will be defended on June 26. But the man who now holds it, Switchblade Jay White, showed up to take out Hangman, then tell Cole that neither of them are on his dance card for Chi-town.

The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ, is here at #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork, and #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV on Sunday June 26, is just around the corner! pic.twitter.com/eeaUlr8YdD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

Who will it be? Ponder than while you peruse the updated Forbidden Door card...

• Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World championship • Jay White (c) vs. ??? for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States championship • Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title • PAC vs. Miro vs. next Wednesday’s Malakai Black/Penta Oscura vs. an NJPW qualifier

Sound like a historic show?