We have our first two-time AEW Tag champs, and a heel Christian Cage

The main event of the June 15 Dynamite was supposed to be a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the AEW Tag titles. But Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest and subsequent suspension left us with only two team — the champions Jurassic Express, and challengers & former champs The Young Bucks.

The teams, and specifically Nick Jackson and Jungle Boy, made up for any highspots Team Xtreme might have done.

That one was part of their plan to take out Luchasaurus, and it was successful... for a time. The agile big man eventually returned to clean house, and set up the moment when all four men duked it out atop ladders under the belts. The Bucks managed to take him out again, first by suplexing him onto a ladder, then when Matt dropped an elbow on him to put him through another table!

And when he recovered from that to climb the ladders, they put him through four tables! That gave The Bucks a clear shot at the belts, and they climbed and grabbed them, becoming the first ever two-time AEW Tag champs.

But we weren’t done! Christian Cage showed up to check on Luchasaurus. It looked like he would do the same for a hobbling Jungle Jack, but it was time for a turn. Con-Chair-To to his former protege, and heel Captain Charisma is back, peeps!

I am all in on heel Christian Cage.

I am all in on heel Christian Cage.

This is gonna be fantastic!!

