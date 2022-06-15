Toni Storm gets her win back from Dr. Britt Baker, and a challenge from Thunder Rosa (UPDATED)

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. rarely wins on her own. She gets help from Rebel and Jaime Hayter. That’s how she beat Toni Storm in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. And it was her strategy in their rematch on the June 15 Dynamite.

Storm had someone to even the odds tonight, though. She probably didn’t ask AEW Women’s World champ Thunder Rosa to run interference and cancel out Hayter, but she wasn’t complaining when it happened.

Rebel was still around, and of course got involved. That and feigning injury after a particularly vicious-looking almost allowed Baker to pick up another win, but when she went for Lockjaw, Toni was ready. Storm Zero ended it, and moved Storm up the rankings ladder.

She might not have to wait to get to #1 thought. Rosa returned to the stage to hold up the belt and point at Storm. They want to wrestle for the belt — let them wrestle for the belt!

UPDATE: They will! Later in the show, an AEW Women’s title match between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm was announced for Forbidden Door on June 26 in Chicago.