Mox/Tanahashi face-off leads to another addition to Forbidden Door card

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will finally do battle one-on-one at Forbidden Door, and the interim AEW World title will be on the line when they do.

The two men got a chance to sell their match on the June 15 Dynamite. Mox did most of the talking, since he’s the one for whom English is his first language, and this show was in St. Louis. He did his usual bang-up job doing it, too, vowing to not only win the belt, but to claim the designation Ace from New Japan’s icon.

This was just prelude for Chris Jericho to crash the party though, which he did as soon as Tanahashi took the microphone. That did allow the reigning Ace to tell his old nemesis something...

... and it allowed Chris to spring his trap, revealing an alliance with Suzuki-Gun. After that group’s Lance Archer and Desperado took out Mox & Tana, Jericho introduced Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti as the newest members of his Appreciation Society, and announce his match for June 26 in Chicago’s United Center. It’ll be Jericho, Guevara & Minoru Suzuki against Mox’s friend Eddie Kingston, Mox’s Blackpool Combat Club apprentice Wheeler Yuta, and Mox’s New Japan protege Shota Umino!

Kingston, Yuta, Santana & a freshly shaved Ortiz ran in to even the odds and let the good guys stand tall. And we now have three official matches for Forbidden Door!

