An old friend helped Chris Jericho keep his hair

We’re still two weeks away from AEW’s second Blood & Guts match, but two of the men who will take part in it got a head start with another anatomically-themed affair in the opener of the June 15 Dynamite. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s friend Ortiz had themselves a good old fashioned Lucha de Apuestas — hair vs. hair!

The chair and the clippers were at ringside, along with all the Mad King, and the members of the JAS. They didn’t get too involved at first, but when Cool Hand Ang tried to keep Ortiz from getting a rope break to save him from Walls of Jericho, Eddie got involved. He was joined by Santana & Wheeler Yuta, which allowed Kington to hit the Wizard with a spinning backfist!

Jericho kicked out though, and an unexpected player entered the fray. Fuego Del Sol. The masked enhancement talent hit Ortiz with a bat, and costing him the match — and his hair.

Turns out it wasn’t really Fuego, but Jericho & Jake Hager’s old Inner Circle chum Sammy Guevara!

It also turns out Ortiz didn’t give a crap about his hair, as he shaved it off himself while screaming BLOOD & GUTS into a microphone.

