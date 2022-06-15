AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 15, 2022): Road Rager

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Chris Jericho takes on Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match that’s part of the build to Blood & Guts! Plus, Jurassic Express put their Tag titles on the line against The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match, Miro takes on Ethan Page to see who advances to Forbidden Door’s All-Atlantic championship match, Dax Harwood locks up with New Japan’s Will Ospreay, Toni Storm rematches with Owen winner Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Wardlow goes against 20 security professionals in “Class Action” elimination match mandated by Smart Mark Sterling, Esquire... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 15