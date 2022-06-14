 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AEW announces plan for Dynamite’s Tag title match after Jeff Hardy suspension

By Sean Rueter
It was way down the list of most people’s priorities, but after Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI yesterday (June 13), AEW did have to figure out what to do with the Triple Threat Tag title ladder match he was supposed to compete in on Dynamite this week.

With Jeff’s suspension levied, Tony Khan got around to addressing that. The Hardys are out of the match, and it will now just feature the other two teams: champs Jurassic Express, and challengers The Young Bucks.

It’s probably the best real world solution, even if it doesn’t make a ton of kayfabe sense. Yes, The Bucks won a ten man tag by pinning Jungle Boy two weeks ago, but The Hardys beat Matt & Nick Jackson at Double or Nothing, and there are four other teams ahead of the EVPs in the Rankings.

But AEW seems to be keeping the top ranked team, FTR, away from their Tag straps right now. And one of the Top Guys will be busy tomorrow night anyway, in a match which very well could lead to an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team championship match against United Empire...

But wait! There’s more! Looks like it’s Toni’s Time to get her win back from The Owen as she moves toward a Women’s title shot!

The updated card for Road Rager now looks like this:

- Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team championship

- Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

- Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm

- Miro vs. Ethan Page in an All-Atlantic title qualifier

- Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

- Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs in a ‘Class Action’ Elimination match

Ready to rage?

