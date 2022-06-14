AEW announces plan for Dynamite’s Tag title match after Jeff Hardy suspension

It was way down the list of most people’s priorities, but after Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI yesterday (June 13), AEW did have to figure out what to do with the Triple Threat Tag title ladder match he was supposed to compete in on Dynamite this week.

With Jeff’s suspension levied, Tony Khan got around to addressing that. The Hardys are out of the match, and it will now just feature the other two teams: champs Jurassic Express, and challengers The Young Bucks.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nKpw3gkK3Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

It’s probably the best real world solution, even if it doesn’t make a ton of kayfabe sense. Yes, The Bucks won a ten man tag by pinning Jungle Boy two weeks ago, but The Hardys beat Matt & Nick Jackson at Double or Nothing, and there are four other teams ahead of the EVPs in the Rankings.

But AEW seems to be keeping the top ranked team, FTR, away from their Tag straps right now. And one of the Top Guys will be busy tomorrow night anyway, in a match which very well could lead to an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team championship match against United Empire...

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT



After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1!@DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay

LIVE tomorrow night on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JHz8VdNz5p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

But wait! There’s more! Looks like it’s Toni’s Time to get her win back from The Owen as she moves toward a Women’s title shot!

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT



Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Road Rager!#ToniStorm vs @RealBrittBaker



LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gIHmQ3CMkq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

The updated card for Road Rager now looks like this:

- Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team championship - Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm - Miro vs. Ethan Page in an All-Atlantic title qualifier - Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay - Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs in a ‘Class Action’ Elimination match

