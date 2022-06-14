Watch AEW Dark Episode 148

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., June 14, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Anna Jay & Ruby Soho & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Diamanté & Emi Sakura
- Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Men of the Year’s Ethan Page
- Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust
- Jack Banning & Sinn Bodhi & Ray Rosas vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto
- Nick Ruiz vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
Enjoy the show!
