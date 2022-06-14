Jeff Hardy admits to drinking, tells officers about upcoming brain scan in DUI arrest video

TMZ has released the police footage of Jeff Hardy’s arrest yesterday (June 13) in Volusia County, Florida on three charges, including driving under the influence.

In it, officers draw their weapons as they approach Hardy’s white Dodge Charger. They mention that multiple people called 9-1-1 about his driving. The 44 year old former WWE champion fails to put the car in park, and struggles to get out of the vehicle. Police lead him to sit in front of the cruiser whose dashboard camera is filming the scene (which took place before 10am ET, meaning the booking time yesterday was 12:45 in the afternoon — not midnight as some had reported).

Hardy admits to drinking “two or three double shots of Fireball”, which is reiterated by an officer. Police also confirm that Jeff told he was scheduled for a brain scan: “You said you had a doctor’s appointment for your head coming up? What’s that for? Brain scan, okay.”

AEW has yet to comment on Jeff’s arrest. His brother Matt made a brief statement you can read about here.