Matt Hardy comments on Jeff’s latest DUI arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence early yesterday morning (June 13), the latest in a long line of legal troubles caused by his addictions.

Other than pulling advertising for his scheduled match on this week’s Dynamite, Jeff’s employers at AEW haven’t commented on his third such charge in the last four-plus years — this one coming after he was allegedly tested at more than three times the legal blood alcohol level.

His older brother Matt has now commented, however, tweeting:

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

Jeff was bailed out of jail on a $3,500 bond last night. He was initially scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but that appearance is now listed as canceled.