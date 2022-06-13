AEW pausing promotion of Jeff Hardy, tag team title match on Dynamite

Jeff Hardy was arrested and booked early this morning (June 13, 2022) in Volusia Count, Florida for multiple charges, including DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was reportedly observed by police “swerving and running off the roadway at around 12:30 am” and when he was stopped, he appeared to be “in a stupor and confused,” according to the police report (via ESPN).

This is the third time he’s been arrested for DUI in the last decade.

As of this writing, AEW, the company he’s currently signed with, has yet to comment on the matter. However, the Wrestling Observer reports he’s no longer being promoted for anything:

While AEW has not said anything publicly WarnerMedia was told to stop all promotion of Jeff Hardy in any commercials or anywhere else immediately. They have stopped promoting the three-way ladder match for Wednesday and not sure if they will have a tag team title match with just the two teams or not.

Hardy had been scheduled to work a tag team title triple threat ladder match alongside his brother, Matt.