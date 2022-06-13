Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 67

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 13, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Anaya vs. Ortiz
- Private Party vs. Camaro Jackson & SK Bishop
- Tootie Lynn & Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez
- The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
- Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho
- J.A.S.’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse & Danny Adams
- Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...