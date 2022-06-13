 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 67

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 13, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Anaya vs. Ortiz
  • Private Party vs. Camaro Jackson & SK Bishop
  • Tootie Lynn & Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez
  • The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
  • Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho
  • J.A.S.’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse & Danny Adams
  • Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...