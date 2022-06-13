Jeff Hardy arrested on multiple charges, including DUI (UPDATED)

According to Volusia County, Florida records, AEW’s Jeff Hardy was booked today (June 13) on three charges: violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The final one is his third such charge in the last 10 years.

The 44 year old former WWE champion has a long history of addiction. It was suspected as being a reason he walked out during a house show match last year, leading to WWE issuing an ultimatum that he get help or be released. After he left the company, Hardy and his brother Matt maintained the incident was not caused by a relapse, stating that drug tests Jeff took at the time came back clean.

After apparently suffering a concussion in a match at the Double or Nothing PPV last month, Jeff has been out of action for AEW. He & Matt are scheduled to face Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team championship on Dynamite this Wednesday. Neither AEW or the Hardys have commented on this morning’s incident.

UPDATE: ESPN’s Marc Raimondi has shared some details of the arrest from the police report...