Zack Sabre Jr. called out Bryan Danielson for Forbidden Door

Even though we’re less than two weeks away from AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door, there’s only one match booked for the historic card in Chicago’s sold out United Center. But after this weekend’s New Japan Dominion show — where Hiroshi Tanahashi won the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World title on June 26 — we got a really good sign about the addition of another match that’s on a lot of people’s wish lists. Including Bryan Danielson’s.

The challenge came from Zack Sabre Jr. himself. He was not happy he & his Suzuki-Gun mates failed to win the NEVER Openweight Trios titles in Osaka, and he was not happy no one was picking up his hints about a match with Danielson at Forbidden Door. So he just flat out made the challenge:

“American Dragon, ole Dragon Bollocks — can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule at the ‘Blackpool Country Club’ to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I’ll tell you now, darling, it’s fucking me!”

For the uninitiated, Sabre’s claim to being the best technical wrestler in the world is a solid one. The Brit has been wrestling for almost 20 years, and has continued to improve on his top notch submission and transition game in each and every one of them. He’s somewhat held back by his lanky frame (the 34 year old is six feet tall and weighs less than 200 pounds), but he can deliver a good match with anyone. Since turning heel a few years back, his personality has really started to shine as well.

And in addition to being a match both men and a lot of the wrestling world want to see, this might also be a good sign regarding Bryan’s health. Details are scarce, but he’s been sidelined since Double or Nothing. The fact ZSJ is publicly setting up a match like this hopefully means New Japan and AEW are highly confident he’ll be ready for Forbidden Door.

Excited to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is, darlings?