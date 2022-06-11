AEW Rampage recap & reactions (June 10, 2022): Eddie Kingston scores upset victory

AEW Rampage (June 10, 2022) emanated from Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO. The show featured Eddie Kingston with a quality win and the debut of NJPW’s Will Ospreay with Aussie Open.

Let’s jump right in with a recap of the show followed by reactions.

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

Kingston brought the fight, but Hager was too much of a physical specimen. Hager pounded Kingston with a snap suplex on the floor, forearms to the kidney, a belly-to-belly slam, and various other tenderizing methods. Kingston fired up for chops to drop Hager.

As the match progressed, Hager connected on a Vader Bomb. Kingston rallied with an exploder suplex and a Saito suplex. He loaded up a spinning backfist, but Hager ducked to set up a double-leg lift and slam. Hager applied the ankle lock. Kingston grit out the pain for a dramatic rope-break.

Hager mounted Kingston in the corner to throw furious punches. Kingston countered by lifting Hager off the turnbuckles for a powerbomb. Kingston pounced for two consecutive spinning backfists for the win.

Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD called out Toni Storm for putting her grubby hands on the AEW Women’s World Championship. She did not appreciate Storm’s attempt to skip the line. If anyone wins that title next, it will be from Team DMD.

Ortiz admitted that he should stop blaming Chris Jericho. He should blame himself for not seeing the writing on the wall. Jericho being a scumbag is one reason why he has been at the top for so long. Ortiz is willing to stoop to Jericho’s low level in the hair versus hair match on Dynamite. Cutting Jericho’s hair will hurt him more than any pain Ortiz can serve.

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

Sonjay Dutt was ringside. Singh crushed with a big knee, big chop, and running crossbody onto both opponents. That set up Lethal for a handspring double cutter for the win.

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett.

Afterward, Singh executed a spinning Razor’s Edge.

Danhausen and Hook celebrated their tag team win by purchasing new automobiles. Danhausen cruised in a trainer’s cart. Hook pulled up in his mini ride, lowered his sunglasses, and flashed a glance at Lexy Nair before zooming off.

Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Stokely Hathaway were seated ringside. Velvet tried a sneak attack, but Statlander caught her for a powerslam onto the floor. The alien lifted Velvet for a military press into the ring. Velvet went low for a chop block to work the knee. That allowed Velvet to gain an advantage with her speed. She came close to victory on a cutter and spinning head kick combo, but the alien was too powerful. Statlander pumphandled Velvet into a Night Fever piledriver for victory.

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet.

Afterward, Kiera jumped Statlander. Jade added a pump kick on the floor. Anna Jay ran in to choke Kiera, but the numbers game got her. Athena came out ready for action, however, officials held her back from fisticuffs.

Ethan Page praised Miro’s return prior to their qualifying match for the All-Atlantic Championship on Dynamite. Instead of god, Page prays to himself. He is going to the promised land to win gold.

Mark Henry interviewed the main event participants. Will Ospreay came to AEW to separate the sheep from the GOATs. Trent never liked him or his nerd boys. FTR introduced themselves as the best tag team in the world and plan to make Ospreay and Aussie Open pay. Enough talk. Henry closed with, “It’s time for the main event!”

Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Mark Davis vs. FTR & Trent

Ospreay was a little too feisty for FTR. Trent gained the advantage on Ospreay for a tornado DDT. FTR clotheslined Aussie Open out of the ring. Trent followed for a springboard moonsault to the floor. He tweaked his foot on the landing.

Ospreay took control by yanking Trent off the turnbuckles. Hot tag to Dax Harwood for three German suplexes to Fletcher. FTR found their groove for a powerbomb, German suplex, and jackknife pin combo sequence. The action continued with the United Empire rallying for a teamwork fireman’s carry cutter and a 450 splash from Ospreay.

The match broke down for the finish. Ospreay took out FTR with a springboard plancha. Trent and Fletcher tussled back and forth, then Trent scooped up Fletcher for Strong Zero to win.

FTR & Trent defeated Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Mark Davis.

Eddie Kingston versus Jake Hager was a genuine slobberknocker. When Rampage was first introduced, that was the type of hard-hitting fight I hoped to see on a weekly basis for the program. They went to town on each other. Kingston is good at taking a beating, and Hager is good at dishing one out. That set Kingston up nicely for comebacks. His street fighting tactics were amusing, such as grabbing Hager’s groin and poking him in the eye.

This was a big win for Kingston’s career. With the way AEW has protected Hager, I view this as an upset victory. Sure, odds favored Kingston to win for story reasons, but the fighting spirit needed to topple Hager was impressive. That is the kind of match that elevates Kingston’s aura in the AEW hierarchy.

This was my first time watching Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. I’ve never heard Ospreay speak, and I was not expecting that accent. It adds flavor in a good way, like he came out of a Robin Hood film with a reverse friar’s haircut. Ospreay’s skills in the ring definitely fit the AEW style. Where he stood out was his cocky attitude. I laughed hard at his taunt to do the splits. Ospreay’s various reactions were amusing throughout. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis were fine but not memorable in any way on this evening.

I’m surprised Trent was given the glory for the winning pinfall. FTR had a chance to make a statement of dominance, but maybe AEW wants to save that for later. Trent on top makes me wonder which direction matches are heading for the Forbidden Door PPV. Ospreay has the star power to be on the card, but a singles match against Trent doesn’t feel big enough. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ospreay & Aussie Open against Adam Cole & reDRagon.

Kris Statlander is a badass. Her power persona is extremely entertaining. The spinning Blue Thunder Bomb and rolling German suplex were awesome. Red Velvet wrestled a good match too by using her speed to break down her stronger opponent. Jade Cargill has her work cut out for her if she plans on keeping the TBS Championship. Athena is the hot new talent, and Statlander is coming hard on the scene lately. Those are going to be exciting title defenses for the champ.

Satnam Singh did well to show his potential. The match was basic and quick, but he did his part as needed. Singh didn’t try to get too fancy. He stayed in his lane as a giant. Just when I was thinking I would have liked to see a powerful slam in that match, Singh pulled out a cool spinning Razor’s Edge in the aftermath. Credit to Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett for selling Singh’s offense effectively.

Jamie Hayter excels at non-verbal expression. Her reactions made me rewind that promo segment to watch again.

Grade: B+

This episode was right in the wheelhouse of Rampage quality. Exciting action and solid promos with a bonus treat of Will Ospreay’s debut.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? Who stole the show?