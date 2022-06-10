Satnam Singh wins his debut match in AEW

Tonight’s (June 10) episode of Rampage featured Satnam Singh’s debut match in AEW. The big man’s first appearance in AEW was widely panned nearly two months ago. Would he be able to impress in his first official match?

Singh teamed up with Jay Lethal to take on two jobbers. As you probably guessed, it was a very quick squash match. Singh started things off with a knee lift, but it was this crossbody that was his highlight in the fight:

Singh then held both jobbers in place for a Lethal Injection finish.

The match was over just like that, and AEW’s giant already has a better win-loss record than Will Ospreay.

Do you think Satnam Singh is ready for a one-on-one match with current rival Samoa Joe, or is it impossible to answer that question after one very quick squash match? Give us your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.

