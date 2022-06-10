Will Ospreay loses his debut match in AEW

Will Ospreay is regarded by many folks as among the best wrestlers in the world. That’s why it was a big deal when he made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite earlier this week. An angle played out that set up a trios match for tonight’s (June 10) episode of Rampage: Ospreay & Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Trent Beretta & FTR.

Ospreay certainly had his moments in this main event fight, including an impressive springboard 450 splash. But his OsCutter wasn’t enough to keep Cash Wheeler down for the three count. Late in the match, Ospreay took out both members of FTR on the outside of the ring with a splash. But that left Fletcher alone inside the ring with Trent. Beretta fought through a rolled ankle from earlier in the bout and was able to put Fletcher away with Strong Zero.

The babyfaces won, and there was no post-match angle.

So Will Ospreay didn’t take the fall, but he was on the losing side of his debut match in AEW.

After this loss, where do you think Ospreay fits into plans for Forbidden Door on June 26? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

