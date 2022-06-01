Jericho Appreciation Society used Bryan Danielson’s unwillingness to allow Eddie Kingston to (checks notes) set Chris Jericho on fire at Double or Nothing to win Anarchy in the Arena. And of course they came out on the fallout show to brag about it. And steal one of Roman Reigns’ catchphrases in the process:

Danielson wasn’t here to say anything, home selling the beating he took on Sunday night. But Kingston and Bryan & Jon Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club mentor William Regal were. And when Eddie wanted to let us know what kind of match he, Santana & Ortiz, and BCC wanted as payback, he had a man with some experience announcing it. AEW’s version doesn’t have quite the same ring, though.

After Ortiz trimmed a lock of Jericho’s hair to inspire the JAS to accept, the Wizard did. On one condition... he wants a Hair vs. Hair match with Ortiz.

It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/73fHcxVk0t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022

UPDATE: After getting bloody in his main event match with JAS’ Daniel Garcia (a match that had Regal on commentary and saw Kingston stop Jericho from interfering), Mox said he was in.

Then we learned the match will happen on the Weds., June 29 episode of Dynamite in Detroit! The Hair vs. Hair prelude is set for June 15.

