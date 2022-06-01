Athena debut, Young Bucks/Lucha Bros, TNT title match set for Rampage

For the company’s first swing through California, AEW is airing Rampage live this Friday night (June 3) from The Young Bucks’ home base of San Bernardino County.

During a jam-packed Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite, they found time to book the card for Ontario. Well three matches of it, anyway. First up is a TNT title match they started setting up in the wake of Scorpio Sky’s win at Sunday’s PPV. Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian can’t challenge Sky anymore, so Dante Martin stepped up to challenge him.

We’ll also get Athena’s first match in AEW. She and Stokely Hathaway followed up their debuts in Las Vegas with a segment on the ramp in Los Angeles. Athena wants the TBS title, Jade Cargill and her new manager publicist think that’s ridiculous. The former Ember Moon will have to earn it, and she’ll start by taking on Baddie Kiera Hogan.

The brothers from Rancho Cucamonga will also be on the card, of course. Their match wasn’t set up on Dynamite, but who cares? When has Bucks vs. Lucha Bros ever not been kick ass?

See ya Friday! Back at Rampage’s usual 10pm ET start, too!