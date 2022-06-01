 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miro returns to AEW

By Sean Rueter
We figured we were getting some kind of surprise when Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison and too many other names to list here) was announced for a match on the June 1 Dynamite in Los Angeles against an unnamed opponent. CJ “Lana” Perry seemed to confirm one of our guesses for that surprise with this tweet:

Sure enough, no sooner had aka Johnny Impact aka Johnny Progress aka Johnny Game Changer got to the Kia Forum ring, we got a promo from The Reedemer:

Miro is rested, ready, and I think he’s gonna storm heaven? He definitely gave Johnny all he could handle and more. The five-plus minute match concluded when he was bent in half by Game Over.

What’s next for The Redeemer? The TNT title scene could certainly use him. But it’s time for bigger things?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.

