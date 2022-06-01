Miro returns to AEW

. @ToBeMiro is VICTORIOUS in his much-anticipated return to #AEW ! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ogeBqSZVSL

We figured we were getting some kind of surprise when Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison and too many other names to list here) was announced for a match on the June 1 Dynamite in Los Angeles against an unnamed opponent. CJ “Lana” Perry seemed to confirm one of our guesses for that surprise with this tweet:

Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason. — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) June 1, 2022

Sure enough, no sooner had aka Johnny Impact aka Johnny Progress aka Johnny Game Changer got to the Kia Forum ring, we got a promo from The Reedemer:

Here's what he had to say ⬇️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RpUvHRKmUz — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022

Miro is rested, ready, and I think he’s gonna storm heaven? He definitely gave Johnny all he could handle and more. The five-plus minute match concluded when he was bent in half by Game Over.

What’s next for The Redeemer? The TNT title scene could certainly use him. But it’s time for bigger things?

