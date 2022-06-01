CM Punk’s first challenge is the Ace of the Universe

AEW didn’t waste any time putting their new World champion on television. And why would they, considering they were in Los Angeles for the first time on June 1, and with the folks in charge of their television contract in attendance.

CM Punk waited for his tag partners FTR to make his way to the ring as champ for the first time, then they waited through Max Caster’s entrance rap, which included a timely reference to a story that’s been dominating the headlines (and we don’t mean MJF).

The crowd was red hot, anxiously awaiting Punk’s first action since winning the belt from Hangman Page Sunday night at Double or Nothing. He wasn’t in there long, though. Dax Harwood played face in peril through the commercial break, which set the stage for Punk & Cash Wheeler to clean house.

Billy Gunn, who already got involved once to cold cock Harwood, distracted the champ post elbow drop. That just delayed the inevitable, as Punk (kind of) powerbombed Austin Gunn into Daddy Ass, then showed off the way he and FTR have chained their finishers together.

The Top Guys, all three of them, post-match comments tied back into FTR’s match last week being interrupted by members of the New Japan roster. That was a segue to the build to Forbidden Door, AEW’s PPV with NJPW on June 26 in Chicago. Punk wanted his challenger to step forward, and that brought the Forever Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi!

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.