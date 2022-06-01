AEW Rankings (June 1, 2022): Surprising men’s #1

AEW released their latest rankings (June 1, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Whoa. Wardlow became All Elite after freeing himself from MJF’s contract, and he entered the rankings at #1. That is quite surprising. Wardlow is a beast of a man, but I did not see that coming. There is no denying that he has earned it though. Wardlow is 12-2 this year. His last five victories are over Butcher, Lance Archer, W. Morrissey, Shawn Spears, and MJF. That is very impressive. Wardlow’s losses are to CM Punk and Scorpio Sky. It can be argued that Wardlow had both of them beaten if not for MJF screwing it up. The question becomes how long until Wardlow calls his shot for a championship bout.

CM Punk is the new world champ. Adam Cole hopped over Jon Moxley into #2 after beating Samoa Joe to win the men’s Owen Hart tournament. Former champ Hangman Page slid to #3 after losing the title to Punk. Mox comes in at #4. Jay Lethal took Tony Nese’s spot at #5. It seems like Nese is being punished for his tag team loss with Mark Sterling to Hook and Danhausen.

Women:

Nyla Rose is in the right place at the right time to move up one spot to #1. Dr. Britt Baker DMD won the women’s Owen Hart tournament and shot back into the mix at #2. Serena Deeb failed in her title match against Thunder Rosa, so she fell two spots to #3. #4 Toni Storm and #5 Kris Statlander remain steady. Anna Jay dropped out entirely from #3 after losing a TNT bout to champion Jade Cargill.

Tag Team:

FTR continues to hold the top spot at #1. Jurassic Express retained the belts against Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland. Both those duos dropped two spots to #4 and #5 respectively. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley benefit from that to squeeze up as #2. The Hardys are in the rankings at #3 thanks to their big win over the Young Bucks. Roppongi Vice was given the boot from #5, even though, their ROH championship challenge against FTR was ruined by Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan causing a no-contest.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?