CM Punk’s first match as world champion announced

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
CM Punk is the best in the world. He proved that by winning AEW’s top prize when dethroning Hangman Page for the world championship at Double or Nothing. With the fallout anticipation hot for Dynamite, the wrestling fan base is curious what’s next for Punk.

Hints were teased when FTR joined Punk in the ring to celebrate after the PPV.

Tony Khan picked up on that vibe and announced Punk’s first match as world champion. He will be teaming with FTR in trios action against Max Caster and the Ass Boys for Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Even though FTR are with Punk on this evening, they are still focused on winning gold in AEW’s tag team division.

As for a potential egomaniacal evil turn by Punk, we may have to slow down on that if he is flanked by FTR. Dax Harwood is enjoying the love as a fan favorite.

Do you like the pairing of CM Punk with FTR? How about that trios match?

