CM Punk’s first match as world champion announced

CM Punk is the best in the world. He proved that by winning AEW’s top prize when dethroning Hangman Page for the world championship at Double or Nothing. With the fallout anticipation hot for Dynamite, the wrestling fan base is curious what’s next for Punk.

Hints were teased when FTR joined Punk in the ring to celebrate after the PPV.

The trios team we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/C1LnqoO3Jh — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 31, 2022

Tony Khan picked up on that vibe and announced Punk’s first match as world champion. He will be teaming with FTR in trios action against Max Caster and the Ass Boys for Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Even though FTR are with Punk on this evening, they are still focused on winning gold in AEW’s tag team division.

Ok guys. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/NcdNsgxOaS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 30, 2022

As for a potential egomaniacal evil turn by Punk, we may have to slow down on that if he is flanked by FTR. Dax Harwood is enjoying the love as a fan favorite.

At our meet & greet, the amount of people that told us they loved us or that we made them fall BACK in love with wrestling or that we helped them through rough times, was overwhelming. If I knew being a good guy was this cool, I would’ve been nicer YEARS ago! For real, thank yall — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 29, 2022

Do you like the pairing of CM Punk with FTR? How about that trios match?