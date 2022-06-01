AEW Rewind: Paige VanZant wants to win AEW gold, two new BTE champions, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped the fallout from Double or Nothing. Ortiz, Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand, Daddy Magic, Thunder Rosa, Danhausen & Hook, Jungle Boy, Carpice Coleman, Hardys, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Paige VanZant, Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen all had promos. This edition is worth watching for strong speeches and amusing scenes.

Paige VanZant made her professional wrestling debut at Double or Nothing. In ‘Road to,’ she spoke about her future goals in AEW.

Paige VanZant: This was my first pro wrestling match, and, honestly, it couldn’t have gone better. We came out with the win. I’m only going to get better from here. I had a few short weeks to train for this match. And obviously, you can see how well I did, and I can’t wait for the next one. I have so many goals here in AEW. I want to become the champion. I have BKFC, my bare-knuckle boxing match coming up. I’m going to go get a win, I’m going to come back, I’m going to get the belt here in AEW. Honestly, the whole division could be on the lookout. I came to take over. PVZ is in the house, and they better look out.

Other notes of intrigue from ‘Road to’ are Hook smiling possibly for the first time in AEW, the Hardys viewing FTR and the Lucha Bros as top teams in their way of an AEW tag title shot, and Sammy promising a surprise to make up for superkicking Tay.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Mercedes Martinez successfully defended the ROH Women’s World Championship twice with wins over Mazzerati and Viva Van. The bow and arrow dragon sleeper was the champ’s method of victory in both bouts.

Being the Elite

“Double Or Nothing 2022” - Being The Elite, Ep. 309 featured:

The Young Bucks were in Hardy cosplay and informed Brandon Cutler that Gangrel was joining them instead of him. Cutler was disappointed and turned around to show the Lita thong.

Nick Jackson and Cutler visited the Ontario Mills outlet mall. The once thriving mall was completely deserted.

Slow-motion Hardy cosplayer poses from the Bucks. That transitioned to highlights of the Bucks’ cosplaying match on Rampage.

Gangrel cleared the air with the Hardys. He went with the Bucks because they offered him lots of money. Matt Hardy told Gangrel to contact him instead for big paydays. Truce.

Matt Jackson gave some BTE time to Brian Pillman Jr. for a shout-out to his girlfriend. Matt struck with a low-blow in the middle of Pillman’s message.

Adam Cole was set to defend the BTE Championship against Christopher Daniels in a grudge match at the Fan Fest. They toasted with tiny beverages and choked it up.

The BTE Championship match was best-of-three with dice, rock paper scissors, and blackjack. Cole took round 1 on dice. Daniels took round 2 on RPS. Daniels won the dramatic round 3 of blackjack to become new BTE champion. John Silver crashed the party for an impromptu challenge in water bottle flipping. Cole sulked off to the side and tried to steal the title belt. Silver won the competition to become new BTE champion.

Meet and greet footage with fans.

Ryan Nemeth recruited Trent to help sell his new Hunk shirts. Trent was complimentary. Nemeth was surprised, because he was expecting insults.

Ray Rosas fed lines to Peter Avalon to pick up ladies. It failed spectacularly due to poor communication.

Nemeth bet Silver $1 million that Silver would never suplex Chuck Taylor on stage during a Limp Bizkit show with Sonny Kiss singing and Pauly Shore watching. Cut to footage of it actually happening.

Avalon pulled up to take Leva Bates to the library, except they arrived at a strip club named The Library. Bates made it rain with cash.

The Bucks revealed the special PPV gear inspired by Elvis Presley’s tiger style. Cut to highlights of the match versus the Hardys to close the episode.

We’ll wrap up with new beach towels in the AEW shop.

There are also a pair of cool t-shirts for the Double of Nothing main event between Hangman Page and CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. One is a poster style of the two competitors.

The other is Punk solo as the new champion.