Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 62

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 9, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
- Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
- Ryan Mooney & Diego & Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott vs. Dark Order
- Sonny Kiss & “Pretty” Peter Avalon
- Tony Deppen vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
Enjoy the show!
