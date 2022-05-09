 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 62

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 9, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
  • Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
  • Ryan Mooney & Diego & Josh Fuller & Brandon Scott vs. Dark Order
  • Sonny Kiss & “Pretty” Peter Avalon
  • Tony Deppen vs. Dark Order’s John Silver

Enjoy the show!

