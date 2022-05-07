Stu Grayson had a message for Dark Order after leaving AEW

Last week we learned about another AEW wrestler leaving the company after their contract expired. Unlike Joey Janela & Marko Stunt, reports indicated the company would have liked to keep Stu Grayson around. The two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal, however, so the Dark Order & Super Smash Bros member became a free agent.

AEW confirmed the news by removing Grayson from their roster page, but the 33 year old from Quebec didn’t comment — until last night (May 6) when he tweeted this:

Update

On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring.

And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of. — Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) May 6, 2022

Since largely being separated from Hangman Page after Page’s World championship win at Full Gear last year, Dark Order’s mostly worked AEW’s YouTube shows, Dark & Elevation. The group’s occasional television bookings have been in support of Hangman’s feud with Adam Cole & reDRagon and/or for tag team battle royals. John Silver will wrestle CM Punk on next week’s Dynamite, somewhat indirectly supporting Page’s new title feud, is booked for a match against CM Punk on the May 11 Dynamite.

Grayson seems to think they deserve better but, as talented as many of the members of Dark Order are, it’s hard to see them breaking out on a crowded AEW roster. That’s something that probably factored into his decision to try the open market.