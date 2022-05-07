Looks like form AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and her boyfriend Adam Cole are going to be Jon Taffer’s recon team on the next episode of Bar Rescue. The doctor broke the news with this tweet:

For those of you who don’t watch trash TV (or who limit your trash TV watching to just pro wrestling/sports entertainment... ba-dum-tshh), the long-running series features restaurant & service industry consultant Taffer working with struggling bar businesses. That involves sending in associates as customers to scout the food & service while being filmed for the show by “hidden cameras”. He then comes in, yells at the owners & their employees, and makes changes he thinks will turn the place into a successful operation.

It looks like Baker & Cole will be his recon team for the episode that premieres Sun., May 8 at 10pm ET on a channel with a proud pro wrestling history, Paramount Network (fka Spike TV, fka TNN). Their website describes this week’s show thusly:

Jon heads to Tampa, Florida to help save an owner who has suffered personal loss and health scares while trying to single-handedly keep his struggling bar afloat.

Cole has already combined his & Taffer’s catchphrases as part of the promotion for tomorrow night:

WrestleMania Backlash or Bar Rescue?