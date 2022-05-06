The bracket for the women’s Owen Hart Tournament is here

Riho suffered a broken collarbone in early January in a match at Battle of the Belts against Britt Baker. She returned to action on tonight’s (May 6) episode of Rampage with a win over Yuka Sakazaki. In doing so, Riho is now the seventh woman qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

With the tournament starting up next week and culminating at Double or Nothing 2022, AEW has now revealed the full women’s bracket. Here it is:

A first look at the brackets for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament, which starts next week at #AEWDynamite in Long Island, NY! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/gF2PJJJihn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

AEW’s build to the tournament so far has heavily teased a match between Toni Storm and Britt Baker. Based on the official bracket, that match would take place in the semifinal round rather than the finals on PPV.

Just like the men’s bracket, there is a mystery joker, who gets to face Baker in round one. The other first round matches include Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida, and Riho vs. Ruby Soho.

