Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 5:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter, HOOK vs. JD Drake, Riho returns to face Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart tournament, and more!

Come right back here at 5:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 6