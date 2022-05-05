After missing one year due to injury, Darius Martin returned to AEW in March and resumed wrestling with his brother Dante as the team Top Flight. Unfortunately, word started going around in the latter half of April that Darius suffered a leg injury and was going to miss a significant amount of time.

Darius responded to the rumors and reports by saying what he’s “currently dealing with” had nothing to do with wrestling. And Malakai Black just provided an explanation on The Universal Wrestling Podcast that is consistent with Martin’s claim.

Here’s what Malakai said about Darius:

“I wish him a speedy recovery. He had a really nasty car accident. He’s out for another, like, six to nine months.”

Darius is only 22 years old and has his entire pro wrestling career in front of him; hopefully he will be able to make a full recovery from what he’s dealing with right now.