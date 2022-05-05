The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 4) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 833,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 4th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience was way down from last week’s 921,000 viewers, and the demo rating slightly declined from last week’s 0.33. This is Dynamite’s lowest viewership in six months, and one of their lowest demo ratings in that same time span. Dynamite’s television audience has now dropped in four consecutive weeks, which is a trend AEW surely hopes to end ASAP, especially with Double or Nothing coming up in a few weeks.

Dynamite’s 4th place finish remains the same from the prior two weeks, once again with only NBA related shows beating it out on cable networks.

This episode of Dynamite was missing CM Punk, and it had a main event match that wasn’t given any attention in the prior weeks. Those two factors likely didn’t help matters.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

