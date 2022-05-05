AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event is coming up on May 29, which is just over three weeks from now. Most of the card has yet to be announced, but AEW’s large roster size means Tony Khan will have a difficult time putting all the pieces of this puzzle together.

There has never been an AEW pay-per-view with more than nine matches on the main card. If AEW sticks to that number for Double or Nothing, it will be impossible to include every major star in the promotion on this card unless Khan gets carried away with crammed multi-person matches.

Here are four matches we know right off the bat for Double or Nothing:

Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

Final match of the women’s Owen Hart tournament

Final match of the men’s Owen Hart tournament

There is some wiggle room for which top stars might be included in the Owen matches. But it’s really hard to imagine AEW will keep Britt Baker off a pay-per-view, so I’d be shocked if she isn’t in that women’s match. As far as the men’s side goes, only one of Darby Allin and Adam Cole can be in that final match, unless AEW is willing to book a tie in the semifinals where both men can advance to the finals.

There’s also good reason to think we will see several matches at Double or Nothing based around the following feuds:

Wardlow vs. MJF

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz

Death Triangle vs. House of Black

Samoa Joe / Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh

Men of the Year & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti

That brings us up to nine potential matches for the event. But the card is missing several staples of AEW PPV. Just as it’s impossible to see Britt Baker excluded from the PPV, it’s also really hard to imagine the Young Bucks, Hardy Boys, and Blackpool Combat Club will be left out. When you add Jurassic Express (the tag champs) and red hot FTR to the mix, AEW pretty much has to get at least two different tag team matches out of this group, right? How about:

Young Bucks vs. Hardy Boys

Jurassic Express vs. FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club

That brings us up to 11 total matches. However, we still don’t have Sting on the card. If Darby Allin loses in the Owen tournament before the finals, Darby and Sting will need something to do on the pay-per-view, right? If Darby makes it to the finals, then Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly will need something to do on this card.

What about TBS Champion Jade Cargill? Team Taz vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee? HOOK and Danhausen?

Unless an extra hour is added to AEW’s typical runtime for these PPVs, there just isn’t enough time for everyone listed above to make the card, even if House of Black is once again dumped onto the pre-show. At least a couple of these matches will have to be saved for Dynamite or Rampage, I think.

This is ultimately a good problem for Tony Khan to have on his hands, because holy crap is that roster loaded, even without Kenny Omega and Miro around.

Which stars do you think will miss the cut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022?